XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Holdings Cut by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC trimmed its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 231,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.