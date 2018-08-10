Xperi Corp (XPER) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of Xperi opened at $16.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Xperi has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $801.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.60.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

