Xencor (XNCR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Xencor opened at $39.82 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Xencor has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 53,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,144,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 138,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $5,489,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,515,377. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

