Xencor (XNCR) and Array Biopharma (ARRY) Critical Survey

Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) and Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Xencor alerts:

79.5% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Array Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Array Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xencor and Array Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 1 6 0 2.86 Array Biopharma 0 0 9 0 3.00

Xencor presently has a consensus price target of $39.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. Array Biopharma has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 44.38%. Given Array Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Array Biopharma is more favorable than Xencor.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Array Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -137.35% -22.36% -17.73% Array Biopharma -72.33% -96.65% -31.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xencor and Array Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $35.71 million 62.03 -$48.92 million ($1.05) -37.92 Array Biopharma $150.85 million 20.85 -$116.81 million ($0.72) -20.74

Xencor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Array Biopharma. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Array Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Xencor has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Array Biopharma has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Array Biopharma beats Xencor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug, that in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and AMG424, a bispecific CD38 x CD3 preclinical candidate for various myeloma. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, and XmAb23104, which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific and other Fc engineered antibody drug candidates using its proprietary XmAb technologies and drug candidates, as well as MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc.was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.