Wynn Resorts (WYNN) & Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Head to Head Comparison

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wynn Resorts and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 5 12 0 2.71 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 0 3 4 0 2.57

Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $195.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.31%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $23.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Wynn Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Dividends

Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Wynn Resorts pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.31 billion 2.62 $747.18 million $5.46 27.90 Xenia Hotels & Resorts $945.28 million 2.80 $98.86 million $2.06 11.47

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts 7.90% 93.86% 5.65% Xenia Hotels & Resorts 10.33% 6.23% 3.40%

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling. Its Wynn Palace segment had approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 323 table games and 1,115 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 11 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 247 table games and 1,829 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 110,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

