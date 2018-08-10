Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMGI. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Wright Medical Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Wright Medical Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of WMGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,108. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.55 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $36,092.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 42,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $1,110,283.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,201. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,895,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $412,647,000 after acquiring an additional 256,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,851,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,752,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

