Workiva (WK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Workiva (NYSE:WK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Workiva earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.5402991360913 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Workiva traded up $0.20, hitting $30.35, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,614. Workiva has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 million. research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

