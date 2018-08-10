Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 403.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,564.64%.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Workhorse Group opened at $1.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.27. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 409.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.