Cowen Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Windstream (WIN)

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by Cowen in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WIN. ValuEngine raised Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of Windstream opened at $4.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Windstream has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. analysts predict that Windstream will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Windstream in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Windstream by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Windstream in the second quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Windstream by 127.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Windstream by 66.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

