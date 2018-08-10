Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers’ second-quarter 2018 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year, mainly on higher revenues. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. Escalating expenses, rising debt-level and adverse forex remain its key concerns. But, it is set to deliver value via incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and tax efficiencies besides unlocking the balance sheet capacity. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investing in new growth avenues and strengthening its client services bode well for the company. Its inorganic growth story remains impressive and helps leverage strengths to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand international presence. Willis Towers expects adjusted earnings per share between $9.88 and $10.12, organic revenue growth of about 4% and EBITDA to be around 25% in 2018.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson opened at $151.61 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $142.67 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

