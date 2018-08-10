William L. Deckelman, Jr. Sells 8,084 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC) Stock

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DXC Technology traded down $1.15, hitting $86.10, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 7.74%. research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 10,385.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 102,607 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

