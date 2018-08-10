WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services. It offers licensed betting offices, telephone based-betting operations and online betting, offers odds and takes bets on an assortment of sporting and other events. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy and Spain. William Hill PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR traded down $0.17, reaching $13.53, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.25. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

