William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Redfin (RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.70. Redfin has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $216,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,560 shares of company stock worth $1,572,611 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Redfin by 3,863.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Redfin by 52.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Redfin by 184.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 40,823 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

