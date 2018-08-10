WideOpenWest (WOW) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,845,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 495,491 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $10.93.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley started coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Mcmillin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin bought 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $100,288.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 624,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,714. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,097,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 26,274,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,767 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,300,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 635,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $970.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

