Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool opened at $130.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.81 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

