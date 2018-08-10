Westwater Resources (WWR) Stock Price Down 0%

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 2,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 413,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). equities research analysts forecast that Westwater Resources Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

