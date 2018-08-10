Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8502681769286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Westlake Chemical Partners traded down $0.05, reaching $26.45, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.41 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.4088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.44%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.