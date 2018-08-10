Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $112.16 Million Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.18% of Tractor Supply worth $112,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,635,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,429,000 after purchasing an additional 360,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,066,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

TSCO opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

