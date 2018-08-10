Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $103.35 Million Holdings in CIT Group (CIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.61% of CIT Group worth $103,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group traded down $0.89, hitting $53.05, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $90,791.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $539,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $174,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.64 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.