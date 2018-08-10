Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,891 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 156,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.44 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.