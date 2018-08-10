Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap (SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Market Perform rating and $12 price target, based on our DCF.””

Get Snap alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $117,552.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,250,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,496.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $310,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,533,881 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,978.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after buying an additional 2,779,756 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 657.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,237,000 after buying an additional 11,881,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $132,330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Snap by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,675,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,806,000 after buying an additional 2,372,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 229.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,759,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 1,224,460 shares during the period. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.