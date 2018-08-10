Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Post (POST) a $111.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on Post (NYSE:POST) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Group lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.13. Post has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 113.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.