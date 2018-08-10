Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Post (POST) a $111.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on Post (NYSE:POST) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
POST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Group lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.13. Post has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $96.96.
In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 113.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.
Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.