Weik Capital Management Sells 450 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 144.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Phillips 66 traded down $0.09, hitting $122.09, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 6,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

