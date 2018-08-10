Weight Watchers International (WTW) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Shares of Weight Watchers International opened at $77.43 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.20. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $409.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter worth $82,450,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,761,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $73,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,432,000 after acquiring an additional 696,255 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,820,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,031,000 after acquiring an additional 691,418 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

