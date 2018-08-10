Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sientra (SIEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2018 – Sientra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra's primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. "

7/31/2018 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Sientra traded down $0.13, reaching $20.89, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. research analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,516,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 723,279 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

