Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

7/10/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

6/11/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals opened at $78.49 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million. research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

