Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/8/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/24/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
- 7/10/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/3/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
- 6/11/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals opened at $78.49 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million. research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
