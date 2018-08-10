Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,093,000. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 130,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

