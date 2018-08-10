Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 33,259 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

NGVC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 1,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,595. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $368.57 million, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charity Isely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

