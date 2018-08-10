Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. 66,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,488. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.