Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. 102,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,241. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

