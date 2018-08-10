Wedbush Initiates Coverage on L Brands (LB)

Equities researchers at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

L Brands opened at $31.51 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 821.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,438,000 after buying an additional 2,413,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,321,000 after buying an additional 2,107,414 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 235.5% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,523,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after buying an additional 1,771,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 499.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after buying an additional 946,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

