Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Dillard’s (DDS)

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of DDS traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. 8,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,579. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dillard’s has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $98.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $5,292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,177.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,660,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,095,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,113. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,539.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

