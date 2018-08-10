Weatherford International (WFT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

WFT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

WFT stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

