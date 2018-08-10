WeAreSatoshi Trading 29.7% Lower This Week (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a market capitalization of $975,652.00 and approximately $995.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.02770160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011836 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000587 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 408.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004173 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002446 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002971 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Profile

WSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 24,532,587 coins. WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

