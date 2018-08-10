Wayfair (W) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Wayfair (NYSE:W) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8530613708999 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 18,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $2,009,975.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $54,549.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,246.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,194 shares of company stock valued at $22,989,690. Insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

