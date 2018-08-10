Waterstone Financial (WSBF) vs. LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Head to Head Analysis

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) and LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and LegacyTexas Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $191.51 million 2.59 $25.96 million N/A N/A LegacyTexas Financial Group $410.44 million 5.12 $89.49 million $2.18 19.92

LegacyTexas Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and LegacyTexas Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 14.16% 7.28% 1.60% LegacyTexas Financial Group 22.39% 11.24% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterstone Financial and LegacyTexas Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 1 1 0 0 1.50 LegacyTexas Financial Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a consensus target price of $48.92, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%. Given LegacyTexas Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegacyTexas Financial Group is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegacyTexas Financial Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. LegacyTexas Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LegacyTexas Financial Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and LegacyTexas Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

LegacyTexas Financial Group beats Waterstone Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans; permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences; construction and land loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and title services. As of January 23, 2018, the company had 3 administrative offices, 44 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a Warehouse Purchase Program office located in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

