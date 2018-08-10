Waters Co. (WAT) Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $60,892,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 332.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,163 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $33,466,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 68,148.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 113,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Waters by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,897,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters opened at $191.95 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Waters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 18.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $409,159.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,547.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $2,919,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,611 shares of company stock worth $4,000,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Leerink Swann set a $214.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

