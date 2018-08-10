Washington Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Apache makes up 1.7% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apache by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apache traded up $0.07, hitting $43.36, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 45,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

