Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,240. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $177.50 and a 12-month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.45.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

