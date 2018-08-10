Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $20,644,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 680.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $341,473.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,873.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,513 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,890 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GKOS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.80 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Glaukos to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

