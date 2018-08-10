Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Compass Diversified worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $7,912,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 3,267 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $50,736.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 25,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 510,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,408.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $429.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.