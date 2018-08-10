Walmart (WMT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Shares of Walmart traded up $1.17, hitting $90.18, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 8,240,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $265.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 247,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,286,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,941,000 after acquiring an additional 205,282 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

