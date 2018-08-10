Walmart (WMT) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the retailer an impact score of 46.164101395619 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Walmart opened at $89.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

