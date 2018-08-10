Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 877,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,685 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 5.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,899,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 955.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,055 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $89.97. 146,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,667. The firm has a market cap of $265.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

