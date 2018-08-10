Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Walker & Dunlop worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 80.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,658,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop opened at $54.51 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.06). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 635,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,241,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,506.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,563 shares of company stock valued at $13,750,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

