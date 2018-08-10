Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) versus MarketAxess (MKTX) Head to Head Comparison

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketAxess pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MarketAxess has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

98.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and MarketAxess’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.42 $141.27 million $1.92 10.71 MarketAxess $397.47 million 17.58 $148.08 million $3.90 47.69

MarketAxess has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial. Waddell & Reed Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waddell & Reed Financial and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 4 3 0 0 1.43 MarketAxess 0 8 0 0 2.00

Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.33%. MarketAxess has a consensus target price of $208.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given MarketAxess’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Waddell & Reed Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 13.47% 19.29% 12.69% MarketAxess 37.33% 29.49% 26.60%

Volatility & Risk

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Waddell & Reed Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. It also offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, including trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

