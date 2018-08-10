Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.90. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.92 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,970 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,447,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 304,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

