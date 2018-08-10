Wacker Neuson (WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.95 ($34.83).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €27.08 ($31.49) on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a twelve month high of €33.86 ($39.37).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

