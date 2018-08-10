W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,489,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 181,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 70,594 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $770,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger opened at $351.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $358.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.