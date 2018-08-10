Voise Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Voise token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z and IDEX. Voise has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $1,637.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016436 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00323267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00194874 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000155 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Voise

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, IDEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

